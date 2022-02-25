CBS Evening News, February 25, 2022

Bannon claims he didn't "willfully" commit crime in defying subpoenas

James Inhofe, GOP Oklahoma senator, to retire at end of year

Kyiv residents armed and "not ready to give up" their city to Russia

Kimberly Guilfoyle's meeting with Jan. 6 committee goes awry

CDC revises guidelines on who should mask indoors

Biden announces Jackson as his Supreme Court pick

Ukraine leader calls for more help, says Putin in war "against Europe"

