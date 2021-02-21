Free CBS News App
02/21: Sullivan, Turner, Price, Pottinger, Gottlieb
This week on "Face the Nation," turmoil in Texas, and President Biden makes his international debut, digging in on the challenges affecting the U.S. around the world.
