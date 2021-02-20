Free CBS News App
Sign Up For Newsletters
Stream CBSN Live
NASA Mars Rover
Winter Storms
Biden Administration
Coronavirus Crisis
Stimulus Checks
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Biden declares major disaster in Texas in aftermath of winter storm
Florida Governor faces critiscm over COVID-19 vaccine distribution
What to do if you didn't get a stimulus check
U.S. deports 95-year-old who was a Nazi concentration camp guard
What's behind the extreme cold in Texas?
Naomi Osaka beats Jennifer Brady to claim 4th Grand Slam title
Mars rover beams back dramatic landing selfie
U.S. admits asylum-seekers as Biden rolls back Trump-era policy
Moscow court rejects Navalny's appeal against his prison sentence
Deadly Winter Storms
Winter storm devastates Texas as millions face water crisis
How you can help Texas during the winter weather emergency
Ted Cruz says he went to Cancun amid Texas crisis to be "good dad"
Northerners share winter tips with Texans amid frigid storms
Multiple animals die at sanctuary after winter blast cuts power
"Mattress Mack" opens Texas furniture store as shelter
Texas hospitals suffer from water issues amid widespread power outages
Troops to head to Texas to help with vaccinations in wake of storm
Shows
Live
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search
Live
Watch CBSN Live
02/20: CBS This Morning Saturday
Supplies needed in Texas after deadly winter storm; Singer Ani DiFranco on career, new album “Revolutionary Love”
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue