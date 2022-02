12 missing after ferry catches fire off the coast of Greece

Snow squall warnings expire for several states in the Northeast

Steelers hire Brian Flores weeks after he sued the NFL for discrimination

2 injured after helicopter crashes into ocean in Miami Beach

FDA recalls Family Dollar products in 6 states over rodent infestation at plant

U.S. completes relocation of Afghan evacuees from military sites

One year later, family, friends continue search for missing mom

Ukraine's president urges sanctions against Russia before possible invasion, not after

CBS Weekend News, February 19, 2022 Ukrainian President Zelensky urges allies to act swiftly in deterring Putin’s invasion; U.S. finishes in fourth place at Beijing Olympics

