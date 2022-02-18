FDA recalls certain Family Dollar products in 6 states over rodent infestation at plant

At least 100 arrested in police crackdown on Ottawa protest

Kim Potter sentenced to 2 years for killing Daunte Wright

Trump can be sued for role in Jan. 6 attack on Capitol, judge rules

Supreme Court agrees to weigh in on "Remain in Mexico" border policy

White House blames Russia for cyberattacks against Ukrainian sites

National Archives confirms it found classified materials at Mar-a-Lago

Biden: U.S. has reason to believe Russia has decided to invade Ukraine

CBS Evening News, February 18, 2022 Biden believes Putin has decided to invade Ukraine; Florida teacher surprises students with real snowman

