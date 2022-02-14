Couple accused in $4.5-billion bitcoin scheme to be split before trial

L.A. man charged with trying to open plane door in midair

Woman stabbed to death in Chinatown apartment

Republicans still back Trump but don't want party to punish disloyalty

Man who maintains innocence is freed after 44 years

Trump accounting firm recants a decade of his financial statements

Russian units near Ukraine moved into "attack positions," U.S. official says

U.S. warns Russia could invade Ukraine at any time; Mother builds cookie empire from daughter's allergy

CBS Evening News, February 14, 2022 U.S. warns Russia could invade Ukraine at any time; Mother builds cookie empire from daughter's allergy

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On