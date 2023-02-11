Watch CBS News

2/10: CBS News Weekender

Catherine Herridge speaks with former Defense Secretary Mark Esper about the latest object shot down by the U.S., Iowa Republican Senator Joni Ernst about China's threats, and J.J. Watt about the NFL honoring service members for the Super Bowl.
