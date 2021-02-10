Free CBS News App
Sign Up For Newsletters
Stream CBSN Live
Trump Impeachment
Biden Administration
Coronavirus Crisis
Stimulus Checks
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Democrats use Trump tweets, new video to argue "full scope" of Capitol attack
"Overwhelmingly distressing": Senators react to January 6 video
Britney Spears' conservatorship, explained
Search underway for truck that may hold 80 trapped migrants
Larry Flynt, Hustler magazine editor, has died at 78
Georgia prosecutor investigating Trump's call to Raffensperger
Los Angeles to close several COVID vaccine sites due to shortage
Polar vortex to unleash frigid Arctic blast
CDC recommends double masks to protect against COVID-19
Trump Impeachment
Democrats show new video of Capitol attack at Trump trial
Full coverage of Trump's 2nd impeachment
"Overwhelmingly distressing": Senators react to January 6 video
New footage shows Officer Goodman directing Romney to safety
Meet the legal team defending Trump in his impeachment trial
Georgia prosecutor investigating Trump's "attempts to influence" election
Raskin makes emotional argument at Trump impeachment trial
Shows
Live
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search
Live
Watch CBSN Live
CBS Evening News, February 10, 2021
New Capitol riot videos shown at impeachment trial; California teen honors COVID victims with quilt
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue