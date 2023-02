State of the Union

Suspect in Dallas Zoo monkey theft says he'll do it again if released, docs allege

8 more Memphis police officers to face charges in Tyre Nichols case

Fact check: President Biden's 2023 State of the Union address

Officials reveal size of suspected Chinese spy balloon that was shot down

Residents near the Ohio train derailment still can't return home, officials say

Santos, Romney have tense exchange before State of the Union

Biden pushes for unity in State of the Union as he speaks to divided Congress

Turkey and Syria earthquake deaths top 7,000; Idea for WWII memorial earns young woman a seat at State of the Union

CBS Evening News, February 7, 2023 Turkey and Syria earthquake deaths top 7,000; Idea for WWII memorial earns young woman a seat at State of the Union

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On