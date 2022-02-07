CBS Evening News, February 7, 2022

National Archives transferred 15 boxes of Trump records from Mar-a-Lago

Air Force ordered to pay more than $230 million in 2017 Texas church shooting

California to roll back mask mandate after current rules expire next week

Stacey Abrams criticized after posing maskless next to masked kids

Man who worked for DHS admits sending fake government letter to couple

At least 1 dead in Washington grocery store shooting

Biden says there won't be a Nord Stream 2 if Russia invades Ukraine

States announce changes to school mask rules; Strength training classes empower people with challenges

