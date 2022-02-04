CBS News App
Show Schedule
CBS Newsletters
CBS News Full Episodes
COVID Pandemic
CBS Village
The Uplift
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Pence says "Trump is wrong" that he could have overturned election
The January 6 trial that will set the standard for hundreds to follow
RNC approves measure to censure Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger
Draft order would have had DHS seize voting machines
North Carolina Supreme Court orders redrawing of congressional map
Accused killer on FBI's "Ten Most Wanted Fugitives" list captured in Mexico
Michael Avenatti convicted of stealing from Stormy Daniels
Ahmaud Arbery killer withdraws guilty plea in federal hate crimes trial
Deadly storm dumps ice and snow on much of Northeast
Shows
Live
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Search
Search
Login
Live
Watch CBS News
CBS Evening News, February 4, 2022
Deadly storm sweeps across U.S. with snow and ice; Fairy garden plants seed for lasting friendship
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On