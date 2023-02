Winter blast brings extreme cold — and possible frost quakes

Fentanyl seizures rise at U.S.-Mexico border — here's why

Suspect arrested in connection with 2 monkeys, leopard that went missing from zoo

George Santos may owe thousands for traffic violations in two states

American aid worker killed in Ukraine, groups say

Sixth Memphis police officer fired after death of Tyre Nichols

Blinken postpones trip to China as balloon flies over U.S.

Arrests made in "cartel-style execution" that killed 6 people, including a baby

Surveillance part on Chinese balloon over U.S. is as big as 2-3 school buses

Suspected Chinese spy balloon moving east across central U.S.; Veteran anonymously paid for people's medicine for a decade

CBS Evening News, February 3, 2023 Suspected Chinese spy balloon moving east across central U.S.; Veteran anonymously paid for people's medicine for a decade

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On