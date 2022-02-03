CBS Evening News, February 3, 2022

Dutch to dismantle 1920s bridge to fit Jeff Bezos' yacht

RNC to consider resolution to censure Cheney and Kinzinger

Over 300,000 people without power amid massive winter storm

Alabama tornado leaves 1 dead and 8 injured, local official says

ISIS leader blows himself up during U.S. special ops raid in Syria

U.S. maintains border policy of expelling migrants, citing Omicron

U.S.: Russian plot would use fake video as pretense to invade Ukraine

Deadly storm causes power outages, grounds flights; Chemo care boxes offer comfort to cancer patients

