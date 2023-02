COVID vaccine, treatments could go to private market this summer, official says

Pence to meet with South Carolina law enforcement amid policing reform talks in Congress

Ghost gun use in U.S. crimes rose over 1,000% since 2017, report says

Judge continues deliberations on evidence of possible motive in Murdaugh trial

Warner, Rubio renew call for briefing on Biden, Trump classified documents

New Jersey councilwoman shot and killed in vehicle outside her home

House votes to kick Rep. Ilhan Omar off Foreign Affairs Committee

Suspected Chinese spy balloon spotted over U.S. skies, Pentagon says

John Dickerson reports on a suspected Chinese spy balloon and speaks with ATF Director Steven Dettelbach about guns found at crime scenes.

