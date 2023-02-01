CBS Evening News, February 1, 2023

Ukrainian ballet company uses stage as a refuge from horrors of war

FBI investigating Santos' alleged role in fundraiser for veteran's dying dog

Winter storm continues to wreak havoc on southern U.S.

Hunter Biden calls for investigations in new front against GOP foes

Gunman in Washington subway shooting kills 1, wounds 2 others, police say

Oregon torture suspect killed two people before taking his own life, police say

VP Harris speaks at Tyre Nichols' funeral: "We mourn with you"

No documents with classified markings found at Biden's Rehoboth home, lawyer says

Tyre Nichols remembered, honored in Memphis funeral service; Ukrainian ballet company makes U.S. debut

