CBS Evening News, February 1, 2022

Oath Keepers founder set to be deposed by the House January 6 Committee on Wednesday

Putin accuses U.S. and NATO allies of ignoring Russia's security needs

Raskin says Trump "said the criminal part out loud"

Pfizer asks FDA to allow COVID-19 vaccine for kids under 5

Whoopi Goldberg suspended from "The View" after Holocaust comments

Dangerous winter storm forecast to sweep through several states

2 campus police officers shot and killed at Bridgewater College in Virginia

Americans quit their jobs at near-record rates amid Omicron

Pfizer asks FDA to authorize vaccine for kids under 5; Teenager helps sick kids one book at a time

