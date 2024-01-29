Watch CBS News

1/29: Prime Time with John Dickerson

John Dickerson reports on the U.S. weighing retaliation after three American troops are killed in Jordan, new developments on Capitol Hill on a bipartisan border deal, and what came from a White House council on A.I.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.