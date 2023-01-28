1/28: CBS Saturday Morning

Former Memphis officer on SCORPION unit, cops charged in Nichols death

Biden speaks with Tyre Nichols' family, says he is "outraged" by footage

3 dead, 1 missing as rain pounds New Zealand's largest city

Palestinian teen wounds 2, day after 7 killed in Jerusalem

The Saturday Six: Fireball lawsuit, student gets robotic hand and more

3 dead, 4 wounded after shooting in California

Video of Tyre Nichols' violent arrest released by Memphis police

Protesters march nationwide after video released of Tyre Nichols' death; Sunny War's remarkable story

