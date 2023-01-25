CBS Evening News, January 25, 2023

U.S. resident, fiancée among 4 killed in Mexico, authorities say

Heart-related deaths rose sharply in first year of COVID pandemic, report shows

Pope Francis says homosexuality "is not a crime," but gay sex is "a sin"

Suspect arrested in connection with fire at Illinois Planned Parenthood clinic

Suspect in Half Moon Bay shootings charged with 7 counts of murder

Storm system dumps heavy snow on Indiana and Michigan

Teacher shot by 6-year-old student claims school "failed to act" on warnings

Meta to reinstate Trump on Facebook, Instagram

U.S. sending 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine in major boost to firepower

Winter storm pummels Eastern U.S.; Tennessee students create robotic hand for new classmate

