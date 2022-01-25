CBS Evening News, January 25, 2022

Markets rally in another topsy-turvy day on Wall Street

39 people believed missing after boat capsized off Florida coast, Coast Guard says

David "Big Papi" Ortiz inducted into Baseball Hall of Fame

Biden social spending package discussions to continue with auto CEOs

Apple says possibly armed woman is stalking CEO Tim Cook

Nancy Pelosi to run for 18th full House term

What a Russian attack on Ukraine might look like

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On