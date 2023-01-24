CBS Evening News, January 24, 2023

Texas K-9 sniffs out $1.7M worth of marijuana, mushroom-laced candy bars

Evidence points to "workplace violence" in Half Moon Bay shooting, police say

3 shot and killed in Washington state; suspect dies by suicide, police say

U.S. poised to send Abrams tanks to Ukraine

Tornado rips through Houston area, tens of thousands in Texas without power

Trump drops another lawsuit against N.Y. Attorney General Letitia James

Tornadoes leave trail of destruction in Texas; 9-year-old girl finds prehistoric shark tooth in Maryland

