Heavy fighting continues for 3rd day to stop ISIS prison break attempt in Syria

Regina King's son Ian Alexander Jr. has died at 26: "Our family is devastated"

1 NYPD officer killed, another "fighting for his life" after shooting in Harlem

Baltic nations to send missiles to Ukraine with U.S. support

Wildfire in Big Sur closes part of California's Highway 1, forces evacuations

South Dakota governor unveils proposal to ban almost all abortions

Was a missing Colorado mother murdered or abducted?

School bus driver shortages affecting families across the country

CBS Weekend News, January 22, 2022 Omicron infections decline, but hospitalization rates remain high; Students cheer on classmate with Down syndrome

