CBS News App
CBSN Live Stream
CBS Newsletters
CBS News Full Episodes
COVID Pandemic
CBS Village
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Brian Laundrie claimed responsibility for Gabby Petito's death, FBI says
Man charged with making election-related threats to Georgia officials
Louie Anderson, Emmy-winning comedian, dead at 68
Mom charged for saying she'll "bring every single gun loaded" over school's mask rule
Amy Schneider ties second-place "Jeopardy!" record for consecutive games won
More than 300,000 pacifiers recalled over choking hazard
University revokes Giuliani and Flynn's honorary degrees
How are private insurers supplying free COVID-19 tests?
Study: Vaccine doesn't reduce fertility, but men's COVID infection might
Shows
Live
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Search
Search
Login
Live
Watch CBSN Live
CBS Evening News, January 21, 2022
U.S. and Russia hold talks over Ukraine crisis; Young adults step up during EMT shortage in NY town
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On