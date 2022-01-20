CBS Evening News, January 20, 2022

Jury selected for federal trial of 3 cops charged in George Floyd's death

Flight makes U-turn over Atlantic after passenger refuses to wear mask

House January 6 committee asks Ivanka Trump to speak with them

White House says Biden is not "casting doubt" on 2022 legitimacy

Arctic blast to bring significant ice and snow to several states

U.S., NATO to surge weaponry to Ukraine to help shore up defenses

Biden clarifies stance on Russia-Ukraine tensions; Tuskegee Airmen recognized for first Top Gun win

