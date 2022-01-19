Trump's company lied to tax officials and banks, New York AG says

Southwest ejected disabled passenger who pulled down her mask, lawsuit claims

Marine charged in crash that killed 2 Marines and injured 17 others

Pittsburgh police looking for suspects after student killed in school van

Man accused of killing UCLA student at L.A. furniture store arrested

U.S. warns Russia could attack Ukraine with "very short notice"

Senate Democrats fail to change rules on filibuster to pass voting rights

Supreme Court rejects Trump request to shield release of records from January 6 committee

Biden takes defiant tone in press conference and says he didn't overpromise

Biden marks first year in office as agenda stalls; Boston Bruins, Congress honor Willie O'Ree

CBS Evening News, January 19, 2022 Biden marks first year in office as agenda stalls; Boston Bruins, Congress honor Willie O'Ree

