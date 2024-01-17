Watch CBS News

1/17: Prime Time with John Dickerson

John Dickerson reports on an ice storm in the Northwest, the Supreme Court appearing critical of a key doctrine known as "Chevron deference," and what happens now that the U.S. has designated the Houthis as a terrorist organization.
