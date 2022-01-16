Tsunami advisory lifted for U.S. West Coast after volcanic eruption in Pacific

Djokovic deported from Australia after losing appeal over canceled visa

Harris' new communications director to meet with Latino lawmakers after old tweets surface

Sullivan warns of "severe economic consequences" if Russia invades Ukraine

Biden at year one: Not enough focus on inflation leaves many frustrated

Snow and ice blast through the South in powerful winter storm

North Korea fires projectiles in 4th launch this month

FBI identifies suspect who took hostages at Texas synagogue

Investigating who betrayed Anne Frank and her family to the Nazis

Dangerous winter storm to impact nearly 80 million Americans; Scientists discover a way for fish to drive

CBS Weekend News, January 16, 2022 Dangerous winter storm to impact nearly 80 million Americans; Scientists discover a way for fish to drive

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On