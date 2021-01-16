Download The CBS News App
Sign Up For Newsletters
Stream CBSN Live
Assault On The U.S. Capitol
Coronavirus Crisis
Biden Transition
Stimulus Checks
Unemployment Aid
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Live Updates: Security measures in place nationwide ahead of inauguration
Watch Live: Biden introduces key members of his science team
Dustin Higgs executed, Trump administration's 13th execution
COVID-19 variant first found in U.K. could be dominant in U.S. by March
Armed rallies "will continue" as planned, says Boogaloo group member
Facebook blocks new events near White House and Capitol
NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns tests positive for COVID-19
Capitol rioter known as "QAnon Shaman" will be jailed until trial
Virginia holiday commemorating Confederacy no longer celebrated
U.S. Capitol Assault
FBI tracking "concerning online chatter" before inauguration
Full coverage: Assault on the U.S. Capitol
Rioters aimed to "capture and assassinate" lawmakers, filing says
Major airlines banning guns in checked bags to D.C. airports
Capitol rioters communicated using military hand signals, source says
"A certain danger": Judge detains man over Capitol riot threats
Man seen holding Confederate flag in Capitol riot arrested
House impeaches Trump for Capitol riot in historic rebuke
House calls on Pence to invoke 25th Amendment
Nancy Pelosi describes the assault on the U.S. Capitol
Shows
Live
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search
Live
Watch CBSN Live
1/16: CBS This Morning Saturday
Preparations for Inauguration, new details on Capitol riots; Tim Minchin is serious about musical satire
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue