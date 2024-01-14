1/14: CBS Weekend News

Here Comes the Sun

Deal reached on short-term funding bill to avert government shutdown

Biden admin. demands Texas allow Border Patrol agents access to border area

Owners saddled with half-empty office buildings as hybrid work trend continues

Texas "physically barred" feds from trying to rescue migrants who drowned, officials say

Experimental Alzheimer's, drug addiction ultrasound trials may help patients

Cold front brings subzero temperatures, dangerous winds and snow to millions

Haley fares best against Biden as GOP contenders hold national leads

Nearly 100 million Americans under wind chill warnings or advisories; Iceland volcano erupts

