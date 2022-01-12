CBS News App
Representative Matt Gaetz's ex-girlfriend expected to testify before grand jury in Orlando
Lawsuit alleges Ethan Crumbley brought severed bird head to school before shooting
McCarthy says he won't cooperate with January 6 committee
Trump abruptly ends interview after questions on election falsehoods
U.S. sanctions North Korean officials in response to missile test
House January 6 select committee hears from Kayleigh McEnany
NATO and Russia fail to resolve "significant differences" over Ukraine
Fauci caught on hot mic calling senator a "moron"
Watchdog warns the IRS is in crisis
CBS Evening News, January 12, 2021
Supply shortages plague grocery stores nationwide; Pop singer Ronnie Spector dies at 78
