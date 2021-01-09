Download The CBS News App
Live Updates: Democrats lay plans for second Trump impeachment
Live Updates: Plane carrying 62 goes missing after takeoff from Jakarta
Twitter permanently suspends Trump's account
A person dies of COVID-19 every 8 minutes in Los Angeles County
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip receive COVID-19 vaccinations
Trump will not resign. Nor will he turn power over to Pence.
Jake Angeli, QAnon supporter, taken into custody over Capitol assault
Lehigh University rescinds Trump's honorary degree
Black female scientist at forefront of vaccine development
1/9: CBS This Morning Saturday
Twitter bans President Trump’s personal account permanently; Author Richard Cohen shares his experiences on being hockey dad
