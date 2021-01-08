Download The CBS News App
Georgia Senate Races
Coronavirus Crisis
Biden Transition
Stimulus Checks
Unemployment Aid
Trump will not resign. Nor will he turn power over to Pence.
Pelosi pushes for Trump's resignation
Twitter permanently bans Trump
Man shown with feet on Nancy Pelosi's desk arrested
West Virginia lawmaker faces federal charges in Capitol siege
Biden preparing to accelerate distribution of COVID-19 vaccine
Judge blocks wide-ranging asylum limits
Google suspends Parler for failure to moderate violent posts
Trump is first president in 152 years to skip successor's inauguration
CBS Evening News, January 8, 2021
Democrats push to impeach Trump for inciting insurrection; ICU nurse and COVID-19 patient have message for divided country
