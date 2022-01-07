CBS Evening News, January 7, 2022

January 6: One Year Later

Man who dumped 91,000 pennies to pay ex-worker is sued by feds

Firm that led GOP review of Arizona's 2020 election closes

Up to a million COVID tests expired in a Florida warehouse

Are Omicron's symptoms different? New studies offer clues

Nick Kyrgios calls Australia's treatment of Novak Djokovic "really bad"

Amy Schneider becomes first woman to win over $1 million on "Jeopardy!"

Men convicted in Ahmaud Arbery murder sentenced to life; Kindness of everyday Americans give hope for new year

Men convicted in Ahmaud Arbery murder sentenced to life; Kindness of everyday Americans give hope for new year

