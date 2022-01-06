CBS Evening News, January 6, 2022

January 6: One Year Later

Josh Gelman, CBS News producer who embodied bravery and hope, dies of cancer

Harris was evacuated from the DNC on January 6, 2021, when pipe bomb was discovered outside

DHS warns online threats targeting lawmakers on the rise

Novak Djokovic will remain in visa limbo in Australia until at least Monday

5-year-old might have started deadly Philadelphia fire, warrant says

Northeast gears up for its first bomb cyclone of the winter season

Why do COVID PCR and antigen tests produce different results?

Biden denounces Trump's "web of lies" while Congress marks one year since January 6 attack

Nation marks anniversary of deadly attack on U.S. Capitol; The unsung heroes of January 6

