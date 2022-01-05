January 6: One Year Later

Human remains found in area of Marshall Fire

"IHU" variant "on our radar" but not a threat, WHO says

Meet the police dogs sniffing out COVID-19 at Massachusetts schools

At least 12 dead, including 8 children, in Philadelphia fire

CDC recommends COVID-19 vaccine boosters down to age 12

CDC advisers recommend COVID boosters for kids 12-15; Journalists bring their different communities together

CBS Evening News, January 5, 2022 CDC advisers recommend COVID boosters for kids 12-15; Journalists bring their different communities together

