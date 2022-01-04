CBS Evening News, January 4, 2022

January 6: One Year Later
CDC says COVID test before ending isolation is "best approach"
DA won't pursue groping case against Andrew Cuomo
Children account for 17.7% of COVID-19 cases
PG&E electrical equipment sparked massive Dixie Fire in California
Omicron now 95% of new COVID infections in U.S., CDC estimates
I-95 in Virginia finally reopened after storm left hundreds of drivers stranded
More police officers sue Trump over January 6
Famed Bogdanoff twins die of COVID after rejecting vaccines
January 6 Committee seeks information from Fox News' Sean Hannity
