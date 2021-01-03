CBS Weekend News, January 3, 2021

Download The CBS News App
Coronavirus Crisis
Biden Transition
Stimulus Checks
Unemployment Aid
Norah O'Donnell Reports
Trump heard on phone call urging Georgia officials to change 2020 election results
Paul Ryan denounces GOP efforts to challenge electoral votes
Pelosi reelected House speaker as new Congress is sworn in
Podcast helps save Curtis Flowers from death row
Gottlieb: Feds should expand eligibility to speed up vaccinations
Pastor killed in shooting at Texas church
U.K. warns of more lockdown measures as country fights COVID-19
Nashville bomber mailed writings promoting conspiracy theories
Igor Levit: Pianist streaming performances from his living room
Biden-Harris Transition
Biden outlines plan for next round of COVID relief
Full coverage: Biden-Harris Transition
Biden committed to immigration pledges, advisers say
Biden announces Miguel Cardona as education secretary nominee
Biden's inauguration will be virtual. Why is he fundraising for it?
Tracking Biden's Cabinet picks as administration takes shape
DACA faces biggest legal test ahead of Biden presidency
Biden taps Deb Haaland to be 1st Native American interior secretary
Biden plans to nominate Michael Regan as EPA chief
Biden announces Pete Buttigieg as pick to lead Transportation Department
