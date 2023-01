Flooding prompts evacuation orders in California after New Year's Eve storm

Jeremiah Green, Modest Mouse founding member and drummer, dies at 45

Brazil's Lula sworn in as president while predecessor Bolsonaro leaves country

Recognizing and treating obesity as a disease

3 NYC officers injured in machete attack, suspect shot near Times Square

Ground crew worker killed after being "ingested" into plane engine

Prince Harry to appear on "60 Minutes" next Sunday

Scientists say planet in midst of a sixth mass extinction

Massive storms batter California with heavy rain, wind and power outages; The Rose Parade returns with a new theme

