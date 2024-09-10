Watch CBS News

What to expect from the Trump vs. Harris debate

Harris and Trump won't be able to ask questions of each other. Only the moderators — ABC's David Muir and Linsey Davis — are permitted to ask questions. The debate will last 90 minutes and will include two commercial breaks.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.