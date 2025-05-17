Watch CBS News

Several students taken to hospital after North Texas graduation celebration in Prosper

A North Texas graduation celebration in Prosper sent several students to the hospital after medical emergencies. Prosper ISD stated the event was district-sponsored but not directly organized by the school. Officials confirmed the Town of Prosper responded quickly, and the event ended early. The celebration was promoted as drug- and alcohol-free, but authorities have not disclosed what caused the medical emergencies.
