Watch CBS News

Jack Fink interview with Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick

Jack Fink speaks with Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick about the plan to provide Texans with property tax relief. He also asks about a recent Houston Chronicle report that DPS troopers were told to push young children back into the Rio Grande.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.