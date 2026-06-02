I‑Team investigation reveals aggressive towing operation behind Fort Worth CVS An I‑Team investigation found tow truck operators in Fort Worth’s Medical District rapidly towing cars from a CVS parking lot as drivers walked to nearby restaurants. Over three days, crews watched as tow operators photographed vehicles and loaded them within minutes, often before drivers returned with food orders. Several people said they were charged around $135 to retrieve their cars, raising questions about whether the tows were legal. After the I‑Team began asking questions, officials indicated that drivers targeted in this way may qualify for refunds.