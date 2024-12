Grand Prairie to expand with annexation of Goodland community Grand Prairie is growing, hoping to add another 150,000 people to the city. A major step in this expansion is the annexation of Goodland, a 1,500-acre community located south of Highway 287, just west of Midlothian. While details of the annexation agreement have not yet been disclosed, it has been revealed that Goodland plans to build approximately 15,000 homes, marking a significant development.