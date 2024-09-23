Fort Worth SD cheerleaders, families called on district to take action on claims of racism by opposi North Side High School faced off against Arlington Heights High School on Sept. 13 at Farrington Field. In between quarters, North Side High School cheerleaders said they crossed the field to give the Arlington Heights cheerleaders goody bags, which they said they do every Friday night with every opposing team. North Side cheerleaders said as they got closer to the Arlington Heights student section, students began yelling racial slurs and profanities and using inappropriate gestures.