Feisty debate between Harris and Trump gets equal reactions from their respective parties "We're doing almost what they did last night," said former Texas Railroad Commissioner/ former TEA Commissioner Michael Williams (R) in a heated conversation on abortion with Retired USAF Colonel and former candidate for Texas Agriculture Commissioner/ Congress Kim Olson (D), and Eye on Politics reporter Jack Fink. Vice President Kamala Harris and Former President Donald Trump's responses on abortion, the economy and immigration during the ABC News Presidential Debate garnered equal reactions from their respective parties.