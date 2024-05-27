CBS News Texas to return to Normandy with North Texas D-Day heroes When CBS News Texas traveled to Normandy in 2013 and 2014, we were amazed at those stories, reluctant heroes willing to share things that even their families had never heard about the role that they played in saving the world. With CBS News Texas committed to going back to cover those who are still with us we feel it is the right time to reflect on those heroes who we have already met on those previous journeys. An encore presentation all this week from 10 years ago of the North Texas heroes who did nothing less than help save the world. Next week marks the 80th anniversary of the D-day landings in Normandy, France. A moment in history that led to the downfall of Hitler. CBS News Texas' Doug Dunbar will be traveling to Normandy with North Texas D-day heroes.