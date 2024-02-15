Watch CBS News

Amber Alert issued for 12-year-old Tanya Jackson

Waxahachie police are searching for 12-year-old Tanya Jackson. After investigating leads from cell phone calls, messages and social media accounts, police say their investigation has led them to believe Tanya's well-being is at serious risk.
