Nicole Nielsen joined the CBS 11 news team in June 2020. Born and raised in Keller, Nicole is a North Texas native thrilled to work for the station she grew up watching.

Nicole is a Reporter, Multi-Skilled Journalist, Anchor Fill-in and Traffic Anchor Fill-in, so it's likely you've seen her in a variety of roles on CBS News Texas.

More recently, she's been tackling stories in Grapevine, Grand Prairie and Irving for the station franchise "On Your Corner, In Your Corner."

Nicole has covered a plethora of topics, from crime to consumer, to feature journalism. In 2022 she was nominated for a Lone Star Emmy in the crime news category for her reporting when Crowley ISD lost nearly $2 million dollars in an international fraud case.

Some of her most memorable moments at CBS News Texas include covering the Uvalde school shooting, the Covid-19 pandemic, the two winter storms that crippled the Texas power grid, and the January 6th Capitol riot. One of her exclusive interviews with a rioter was used in the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump.

Nicole has also had the chance to report nationally for CBS Mornings, CBS Overnight News, and CBS-owned and operated stations nationwide on Texas stories with a national edge.

In 2023 she covered the CMT music awards when they moved to Austin and had the chance to interview celebrities like Keith Urban, Darius Rucker, Kelsea Ballerini, and Kane Brown.

Nicole graduated Summa Cum Laude from the University of Oklahoma where she was an ambassador for the Journalism School and worked on their daily newscast. While in college, she picked up countless awards for her on-air presence and reporting by the Broadcast Education Association and the National Broadcasting Society. Nicole previously interned for CBS News Texas, WFAA, and CheddarU.

Outside of work, Nicole loves traveling, getting outside, cooking and her HSNT cat Marble.

Are you in Grapevine, Grand Prairie or Irving and have a news tip?