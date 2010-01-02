Keith Russell is our morning news anchor and was a sports anchor/reporter for CBS Texas starting in 2015.

His lifelong passion for covering sports has taken him on a journey of almost 30 years.

A graduate of Morgan State University in Baltimore, Keith's career has featured stops everywhere from Mississippi to ESPN.

But it was when he joined CBS Texas in 2015, he began his mission of telling positive community stories that focus on providing inspiration and hope -- and overcoming adversity. Also, stories that transcend gender, age and race.

As part of the official Cowboys station, Russell has done countless stories and interviews -- on and off the field -- during the regular season, off-season, and training camp with Cowboys players, personnel, and fans.

Keith previously hosted the Cowboys Gameday Pre-Game show on Sunday mornings, and reported on Cowboys games.

Keith is proud to be a part of the DFW and North Texas landscape. And despite being born in Philadelphia, he got here as quick as he could.