Brooke Katz

Brooke joins CBS 11 as a weekend anchor/reporter. She comes to DFW from Charlotte, NC where she was an evening and late news anchor.

Previous stops in Brooke's TV news career include Charleston, SC where she started as a producer and reporter. From there she went to Louisville, Kentucky where she covered everything from a devastating tornado outbreak to the Kentucky Derby. While in Louisville, Brooke also took on dual roles as morning anchor and traffic reporter.

Brooke graduated with honors from Rutgers University with a degree in Journalism and Media Studies as well as a certificate of Criminology.

Outside of work Brooke is a passionate advocate for The Children's Tumor Foundation, a nonprofit that's leading the way in research for a genetic disorder called Neurofibromatosis.